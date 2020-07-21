Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.81 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

