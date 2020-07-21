Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Athene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.27.

ATH opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Athene by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Athene by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

