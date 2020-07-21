Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 1,712,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $4,952,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 177,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

