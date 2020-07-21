ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.