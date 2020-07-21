Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Ascential to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 314.40 ($3.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.67. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 42,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

