Arconic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,011 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

In related news, EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

