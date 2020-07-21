Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

AAOI opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,621 shares of company stock valued at $458,962. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

