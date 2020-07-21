APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

