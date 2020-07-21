AON’s (AON) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 12,616.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.