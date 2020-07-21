AO World PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AO World in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $1.80 on Monday. AO World has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

