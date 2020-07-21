ANGLE (LON:AGL) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.69) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.82. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

