Analyzing Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (NYSE:IOFB)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 12.87% 11.06% 1.55% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hilltop and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 1 2 0 2.67 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Volatility & Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.82 billion 0.88 $225.29 million $2.44 7.28 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hilltop pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilltop beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

