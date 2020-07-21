Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (CFRUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS: CFRUY):

7/14/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/2/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/26/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

