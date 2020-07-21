Analysts Set Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,961.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 89.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

