Analysts Set Expectations for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of HEGIY opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

