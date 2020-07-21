Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $105.64

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.64.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,330,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,852 shares of company stock worth $43,301,692. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

