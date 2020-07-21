Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/15/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/19/2020 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/15/2020 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel NV has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Akzo Nobel NV alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.