Analysts Offer Predictions for Komatsu Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Komatsu in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.56. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.35.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

