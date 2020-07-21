Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

