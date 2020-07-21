Analysts Issue Forecasts for Duke Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

DUK opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

