Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

