Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. restated a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.40.

NYSE APH opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amphenol by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amphenol by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

