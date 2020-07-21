AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMN. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.