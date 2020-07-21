Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

