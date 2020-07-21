AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) versus MidSouth Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSL) Head to Head Comparison

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MidSouth Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.74 $6.03 million N/A N/A

AmeriServ Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidSouth Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10% AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47%

Summary

AmeriServ Financial beats MidSouth Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

