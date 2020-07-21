American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

