American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

