American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

