American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

