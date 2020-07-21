American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

