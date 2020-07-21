American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ACC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

