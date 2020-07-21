Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

