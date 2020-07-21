Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AEE opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

