AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Hold” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

