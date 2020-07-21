Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

