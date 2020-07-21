Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

