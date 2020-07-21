Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,565.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,068.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,453.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,366.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

