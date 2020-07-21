Alphabet Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $42.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $61.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $73.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $86.21 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,565.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,368.88. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.