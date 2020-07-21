Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

