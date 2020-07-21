Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,645,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,453.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

