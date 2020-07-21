Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

