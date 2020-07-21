Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.85.

GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,453.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.99. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

