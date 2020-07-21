Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,454.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

