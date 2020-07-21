Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,088.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 94,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,454.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

