Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,368.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

