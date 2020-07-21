AllianceBernstein (AB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

