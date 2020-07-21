Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTER opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

