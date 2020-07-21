Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by First Equity

First Equity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alien Metals (LON:UFO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON UFO opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Alien Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.28 ($0.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.13.

Get Alien Metals alerts:

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.