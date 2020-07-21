Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

AA stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $9,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alcoa by 625.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 499,120 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

