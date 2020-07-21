Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

